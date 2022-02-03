India to skip Beijing Winter Olympics ceremonies as China makes Galwan PLA soldier torch bearer

New Delhi: India has decided not to attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced this.

‘Regrettable that China has chosen to politicize the Olympics. The Indian envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics’, said Arindam Bagchi.

The Indian government took this decision after China honored a Galwan soldier as the torchbearer for the Winter Olympics 2022. China has made a Chinese soldier Qi Fabao as the torchebearer of the event. Qi Fabao was was captured in June 2020 by Indian forces when he tried to mount an attack on Indian forces in the Galwan Valley.

Also Read: Baloch Liberation Army attacks military camps, claims to have killed 100 soldiers

20 Indian soldiers including Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu were martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in June 15,2020. 38 Chinese slodiers were drowned in the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces while attempting to cross the Galwan River in the dark.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20. Earlier, the e US, UK and Canada had declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games.