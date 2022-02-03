New mom Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first post since her baby’s birth announcement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared some exciting news with their fans and admirers on January 22. They had announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy. Celebrities and fans from all across the world have shown their support for the Jonas family. For millions of their fans, the start of their parental journey was the reason for jubilation. Now, Priyanka shared her first post since the big news.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share an absolute glowing and stunning picture of herself and captioned it, ‘The light feels right’. It was a vehicle mirror selfie, and Priyanka made full use of the golden hour.

The post went viral almost immediately after she shared it on social media, and with good reason. It was a great surprise for the entire world when her kid was born. Making the big announcement, Priyanka wrote, ‘We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much’.

Nick’s brothers expressed their joy and excitement by dropping hearts in the comments section of Priyanka’s post. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Neha Bhasin, and other Bollywood celebs welcomed the new parents.