Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall sharply

Feb 3, 2022, 04:45 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply on Thursday in the share market.  The   selling pressure in information technology and financial shares weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped  770 points or 1.29% to close at 58,788. NSE Nifty shed  220 points or 1.24% to settle at 17,560.  13 of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the NSE  settled lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 0.96%t and small-cap shares dipped  0.34% lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was   positive as 1,712 shares advanced  and  1,641 shares  declined.

The top gainers in the market were  Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Divi’s Lab, Maruti Suzuki India and ITC. The top losers in the market were  HDFC, ONGC, SBI Life, Grasim Industries, Infosys,  L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Wipro and Reliance Industries.

