Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall sharply

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply on Thursday in the share market. The selling pressure in information technology and financial shares weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 770 points or 1.29% to close at 58,788. NSE Nifty shed 220 points or 1.24% to settle at 17,560. 13 of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the NSE settled lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 0.96%t and small-cap shares dipped 0.34% lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,712 shares advanced and 1,641 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Divi’s Lab, Maruti Suzuki India and ITC. The top losers in the market were HDFC, ONGC, SBI Life, Grasim Industries, Infosys, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Wipro and Reliance Industries.