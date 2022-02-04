20-year-old actress Avneet Kaur buys Range Rover worth over 280 lakh

Actress Avneet Kaur is one of the most multi-faceted figures in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has proven her worth in a variety of fields, including acting, dance, and fashion. Avneeti Kaur is not only a successful actor, but she is also a digital sensation with a large fan base.

At the age of 20, the actress has already accomplished a lot. She also recently purchased her first car, which she announced on her Instagram account. Avneet has purchased a swanky white Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S for Rs 1.02 crore. The car has a turbo diesel engine with a displacement of 1998 cc and four cylinders.

Avneet took to Instagram to share a post featuring a series of photos and videos. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘This is my year of dreams coming true. #2022 #bucketlist #anotherone #blessed’.

Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, a film directed by Kangana Ranaut and starring Kangana Ranaut. She will appear in the film alongside acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.