Akhilesh, Jayant Chaudhary among 400 people arrested for violating Covid, EC regulations.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, and Jayant Chaudhary, the president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, have been arrested in Noida for allegedly violating the Covid-19 and Election Commission norms, according to news agency ANI.

Apart from the two prominent leaders, Rajkumar Bhati, the SP’s Dadri candidate, and Indira Pradhan, the party’s Gautambuddha Nagar unit chairman, were arrested for violating the law during the campaign in Dadri on Thursday. One must remember that the Election Commission on Monday extended the prohibition on roadshows and political rallies in all poll-bound states till February 11th.

The commission, on the other hand, gave the curbs some more leeway. These include increasing the maximum number of people allowed in physical public meetings of political parties or candidates from 500 to 1,000, or 50% of the venue capacity, whichever is lower. The Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha seat includes Dadri, Noida, and Jewar. On February 10, all three constituencies will vote in the first of seven phases. On March 10th, the votes will be counted.