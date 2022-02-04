Dal Satrangi: Symphony in seven-lentils

We have a weakness for mixed lentils. These lentils have appeared in many forms – Panchrangi, Rajasthani, Keoti Hyderabadi, Mili Pahadi and the triveni of unhusked yellow lentils – moong, urad, and arhar.

As the old saying has it, ‘Faqat dal roti, baaki sab baat khoti!’ (In the end, it’s only the lentils that go with bread that matter). A good simple dal is harder to make than a complex curry. The process involves getting down to the basics, and if anything goes wrong, there is no enchanting screen of spices and aromatics to hide behind. But let’s not get sidetracked.

This recipe is a reinterpretation of creation by Jiggs Kalra, celebrating the legends of Asafzahi Nizams by relocating the Seven Royal Salutes. The tempering had to follow a specific sequence, he explained. Except for asafoetida and bay leaf, we believe you can follow your own inclinations. As an alternative, you may use curry leaves and kasuri methi instead of the notes in tempering. The goal is to create a harmonious symphony of flavors that play beautifully with the mosaic-like colors of the bowls.

You can substitute a lentil with another that you prefer. Usually, this saatvik dal does not have garlic or onions, but we feel the garnish of deep-fried finely sliced onions and cloves of garlic do it justice. The addition of mint leaves and chopped coriander is another option.

The most important thing to note is that you should not allow overpowering powdered or ground spices to trespass on the lentil taste. Haldi and dhania powder are not used in this recipe, which is one of those rare preparations in the Indian kitchen. When you begin boiling the lentils, add a large pinch of haldi, but not more, if you can’t do away with the duo. There’s a lot of tempering going on but it’s not visible. That’s what makes this dish so delicious.

Dal Satrangi- Ingredients

Black mash (whole) 40g

Black gram 40g

Dal chana 40g

Dal arhar 40g

Dal kulthi 40g

Dal malka masur 40g

Rajma 40g

Ginger paste 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

For tempering

Asafoetida 1/4 tsp

Bay leaf 1

Red chilli dried 1

Green chilli 1

Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp

Garlic cloves 2

Black peppercorns 6-8

Ghee 1/3 cup

Method

Wash and soak black mash, rajma, and black gram overnight. Soak the rest of the lentils for 30 minutes. Boil water in a pressure cooker. Add the lentils, salt, and ginger paste. Pressure cook for 20 minutes. Let the pressure naturally release. Uncover and start tempering.

Heat some ghee in a pan. Add asafoetida and bay leaf to the dal and mix well. Stir thoroughly. Cook for five minutes, uncovered. Apply the second tempering by heating some more ghee and adding cumin seeds, cloves, and peppercorns to it. Stir well. Allow cooking for an additional five minutes. Now is the time for the final saute. Add the red and green chillies to the hot ghee and as soon as they change color, pour over the lentils. Stir well. Enjoy with phulkas or steamed rice.

If you didn’t soak the lentils last night, soak them together for 30 minutes and mash before tempering each time.