Full schedule of Indian women’s ODI series against New Zealand announced

Mumbai: The full schedule of Indian women’s cricket team’s ODI series against New Zealand has announced. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has revised the schedule to give the two teams more time between games.

The Indian team was scheduled to play 5 ODIs and a T20I, starting February 9 across 3 venues. The matches will be played in John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

‘NZC has made changes to the dates of the KFC India Tour of NZ between the WHITE FERNS and India Women, to be played exclusively at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The date of the first KFC T20I remains the same but there has been some adjustments made to the subsequent five match KFC ODI series,’ a statement from NZC read.

The ODI series will now begin on February 12 rather than February 11. The second ODI, which was slated to be played on February 14, has also been pushed to February 15, while the third ODI is now slated for February 18, rather than February 16.There is no change in the dates of final two matches which will be played on February 22 and 24.