India’s trade deficit with China declines

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the trade deficit of India with China has declined from 63.05 billion US dollars in 2017-18 to 44.02 billion US dollars in the financial year 2020-21. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel revealed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha . Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.

65.21 US billion dollars worth of imports were made from China whereas India exported 21.19 US billion dollars worth of goods to China. The major items of exports to China are engineering goods, electronic goods, marine products, organic and petroleum products among others.