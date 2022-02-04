‘Kosk’, a new mask which covers only the nose, is the next big thing: Read more…

An innovative mask manufacturing company in South Korea has created a mask that can be worn while eating and drinking. It covers only the nose. This mask can be purchased online globally. The mask is named Kosk, which is a combination of the Korean word ‘Ko’ for nose and mask. Developed by the company Atman, this mask is divided into two parts, including one that can be removed to reveal the mouth.

Social media has been captivated by this unusual mask. ‘Are they also selling teapots made from chocolate?’ asked one tweeter, while another commented, ‘Next level stupidity!’ Another Twitter user suggested: ‘No different to the people who wear their masks below their nose’.

On sale in South Korea: 'Kosk', the mask for your nose (ko), for use in restaurants and cafes….. ¯_(?)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/xHs0EwG6bB — Sokeel Park ??? (@Sokeel) February 1, 2022

The introduction of this unique mask also sparked debate on social media. This is because people believe the virus could even be transmitted through the mouth, so a mask that excludes the mouth is of no use. However, studies indicate that the nose is the easiest way for viruses to enter thebody. Therefore,o wearing a mask that covers the nose is not as ridiculous as it seems.

Alternatively, Spar Clone Fabric, also on Coupang, sells three reusable ‘Copper Antivirus Nose Masks,’ which only cover the nose at all times and cost 2,000 won ($1.65; £1.22). When dining out or drinking with other people, the masks can be removed. The masks are meant to be worn under a regular mask that covers the mouth.