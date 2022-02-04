Mother throws 3-year-old daughter into bear pit in Zoo; Video surfaces

In a shocking incident, a mother was seen throwing her 3-year-old daughter into a bear pit at a zoo in Uzbekistan. This incident which has been captured in the zoo’s CCTV revealed that the tourists were watching the event helplessly when the mother, who was carrying her daughter over the railings, dropped the little girl into the bear’s den. The mother has been arrested, and is being probed for attempted murder.

According to a report by the East2West News, the clip from Tashkent zoo showed the toddler being dropped into a pit approximately 16 feet below the fence while a huge bear named Zuzu wandered by and sniffed the child. Further, the zookeepers were able to lure and distract the giant beast into an enclosed space before racing to save the small girl, who suffered concussion and also wounds due to the fall.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED! CCTV footage shows a woman throwing her daughter into a bear's enclosure in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Zoo. The toddler was not harmed by the bear, but she was hospitalized with injuries due to the fall. The woman’s motivation has remained unclear. pic.twitter.com/R5c4aDzSFA — Press TV (@PressTV) February 1, 2022

‘A young woman threw a little girl down into a brown bear’s enclosure, in front of all the visitors. It was completely unclear what her motive was’, a zoo spokeswoman said. ‘Both the visitors and the staff of the zoo were trying to stop her but failed’, she added. The mother has been arrested and is charged with attempted murder.If convicted of the heinous act, she might face a sentence of 15 years in prison.