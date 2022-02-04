Raj Kundra transfers Mumbai flats worth Rs 38.5 crore to Shilpa Shetty: Report

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra had a difficult time last year after the businessman was detained in a pornographic case. Raj was held in police custody for quite some time and has kept a low profile since his release. Shilpa and Raj recently made news when they were seen hand in hand at Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. But now they are back to capturing the attention of everyone, this time for reasons involving the businessman’s property.

According to reports, Raj Kundra has purportedly transferred ownership of his properties and Juhu mansion to his wife Shilpa Shetty. As per Zapkey.com, the billionaire has given his actress wife the assets valued at around Rs 38.5 crore. A stamp tax of Rs 1.9 crore was also paid on the transfer document of the 5,995 sq ft residence. The paperwork was registered on January 21, 2022. The transfer was appraised at the current market cost, which is believed to be Rs 65,000 per sq ft.

On the work front, Shilpa was most recently seen in Hungama 2 alongside Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, and Pranitha Subhash. Now, she will be seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir.