UAE revises PCR test requirement to get green status on Al Hosn app

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has revised the PCR test requirement for getting green status on Al Hosn app. As per the new update, all fully vaccinated residents in Abu Dhabi will no longer have to take a PCR test to reinstate the green status on Al Hosn app. The red status on Al Hosn app will automatically turn green on day 11.

At present, fully vaccinated Abu Dhabi residents who were tested Covid-19 positive must provide two negative PCR test results 24 hours apart to get a green status on app.

‘Quarantine for 10 days and wait for your code to turn green automatically on day 11. The green code will stay for 30 days. Please take a PCR test every 14 days in the next 60 days,’ the app’s info page said. It also announced that those who test positive are exempted from taking the vaccine or the booster dose for 90 days.

A Green Pass on Al Hosn app is a mandatory requirement to enter Abu Dhabi and is also required to enter all federal and some local government departments. The green status is activated for 14 days when a fully vaccinated person gets a negative PCR test result. The status turns grey after 14 days unless the person gets another negative Covid test result.