Winter Olympics begins in China, with lockdown and boycotts

On Friday, the country where the coronavirus outbreak broke out two years ago began the Winter Olympics, proudly showing its might on the grandest of stages even as some Western governments imposed a diplomatic boycott over China’s treatment of millions of its own citizens.

The opening ceremony began shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach arrived at the same lattice-encased National Stadium that held the 2008 Olympics’ initial event.

Beijing became the first city to hold both winter and summer Games, with the lights dimming and a countdown in fireworks. While some world leaders have opted out of the second pandemic Olympics in six months, many others had intended to attend.