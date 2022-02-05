1st BJP Lok Sabha MP Chandupatla Janga Reddy passes away; PM express condolences

Veteran leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandupatla Janga Reddy (86), passed away on Saturday morning in Hyderabad following health issues. Reddy passed away at KIMS Hospital Kondapur in Hyderabad at around 6 am. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for 4-5 days due to health concerns.

The funeral is likely to be held on the evening of February 5 (Saturday) at Warangal. Hailing from Warangal, Reddy was one of the first two BJP MPs elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 and a former MLA in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy had served as an MLA in the undivided Andhra Pradesh assembly, but his Lok Sabha win in 1984 from Hanamkonda brought him political fame, as he was one of the only two winners the party had in the polls. Party’s leading lights, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had lost in that election due to the pro-Congress wave caused by the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Reddy had defeated Congress stalwart P V Narasimha Rao, who went on to become India’s prime minister in 1991.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other political leaders condoled Reddy’s demise. ‘Reddy Garu was an effective voice for the BJP at a very critical phase of the Party’s trajectory. Spoke to his son and expressed condolences. Om Shanti’, PM Modi tweeted. ‘Shri C Janga Reddy Garu devoted his life to public service. He was an integral part of the efforts to take the Jana Sangh and BJP to new heights of success. He made a place in the hearts and minds of several people. He also motivated many Karyakartas. Saddened by his demise’, he said.