7 killed in plane crash in Nazca lines

Authorities said that a tiny plane carrying tourists on a tour of Peru’s Nazca lines crashed on Friday, killing all seven people who were on board, including three Dutch and two Chilean tourists.

The jet went down near an airfield in the city, according to Brigadier Juan Tirado of the 82nd Fire Company in Nazca. The Nazca lines were not harmed in any way.

“There are no survivors,” Tirado stated emphatically.

The plane was carrying five tourists, a Peruvian pilot, and a co-pilot, according to Aero Santos, the tour business that owns the plane.

The Nazca lines are massive etchings that were scratched on the surface of a coastal desert between 1,500 and 2,000 years ago, portraying imaginative beings, creatures, and vegetation. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are thought to have had ritual astronomical functions.