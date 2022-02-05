8 killed, 5 injured as jeep carrying wedding party falls off slope

Kathmandu: In a tragic incident, at least 8 people were killed and 5 others were injured as the jeep they were travelling veered off the slope in Pyuthan District of Mid-Western Nepal on Saturday.

The jeep was going to Gaumukhi Village Council of Liwang from Nau Bahini Village Council after a marriage.

Also Read: You can earn five lakhs, if have this old 2 rupee note

The Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. As per reports, the police has been able to identify that five female and three males are amongst the dead.