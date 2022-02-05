Bhoomi Pujan at Lord Hanuman’s birthplace in Tirumala

Bhoomi Pujan at Lord Hanuman’s birthplace in Anjanadri in Tirumala will be held on the auspicious day of Magha Pournami on February 16. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which oversees the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara atop Thirumal hills in Tirupati, made the announcement.

With epigraphic, topographical, and scientific data, TTD has previously identified Anjanadri near Akasa Ganga in Tirumala to be Anjaneya’s birthplace.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s account deleted from Instagram

‘We have invited spiritual exponents Visakha Sharada Peetham Pontiff Swaroopananda Saraswati Swamy, Rama Janmabhoomi Trust Treasurer Govindadev Giri Maharaj, Chitrakoot Seer Ramabhadracharyulu, Koteswara Sarma and others for the fete. The entire event will be telecast live on SVBC from 9:30am onwards for the sake of global devotees’, announced TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy.

TTD has made the decision to develop the region as a pilgrimage site and to beautify it, for which the Bhoomi Puja will be held on February 16.