CCTV captures woman’s cruelty; 8-month-old admitted in ICU after brutal assault by caretaker

In a shocking incident in Gujarat’s Surat district, an 8-month-old baby was mercilessly thrashed by his caretaker. After suffering a brain hemorrhage as a result of the assault, the boy is currently being treated in an ICU at a private hospital.

The family resides in Surat’s Rander Palanpur Patiya. The parents of the child are both employed and have hired a nanny to look after their children. However, after neighbours informed them that their children were crying in their absence, the couple set a CCTV camera in their home. The blood-curdling scene of the caretaker mercilessly thrashing the child was caught on camera. She can be seen repeatedly bashing the child’s head against the bed in the footage. She’s also caught on camera twisting his hair and slapping him mercilessly.

Following the incident, the parents lodged a complaint with the police and the woman was taken into custody. The accused had been married for five years but did not have a child of her own, according to the police.