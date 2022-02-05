Congress to raise Hijab row in Karnataka assembly: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: After girl students wearing ‘Hijab’ were denied entry into Bhandarkas’ College in Kundapura, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the aim of this issue is to deprive Muslim girls of education.

‘This is the plan of depriving female students of education. The aim is to deprive female children of education’, Siddaramaiah told the mediapersons in Bengaluru. On being asked about Hindu students wearing saffron shawls in protest against the use of hijab in the college, he said, ‘Wearing a Saffron shawl has been in practice for a few days, but wearing a Hijab has been in practice for several years. The issue is sub judice in the court of law. The hijab has been around for a long time’, he said.

‘Such things are brought to the forefront when elections are around’ the Congress leader added. Siddaramaiah said that the party will raise the matter in the Assembly, after the decision of the court.