Delhi colleges to reopen on Feb7

Higher education institutes in Delhi have been urged to resume in-person sessions for all batches and streams beginning Monday, for the first time since the pandemic began. Since March 2020, most colleges in the Capital have not held any offline classes for undergraduate or postgraduate students.

Following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, which resulted in the relaxation of several Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital and the reopening of educational institutions, state deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that higher education will be taken offline on Monday.