DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

Earthquake with 5.7 magnitude strikes Fayzabad, Afghanistan; strong tremors felt in J&K, Delhi, Noida

Feb 5, 2022, 11:42 am IST

 

Fayzabad : A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was reported near Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday morning, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 95 km south-southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 9:45 AM IST at a depth of 181 km from the surface.

 

Also read: US restores sanctions waiver to Iran; talks being held for nuclear deal renewal

The tremors of the quake were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities this morning, with residents informing ground shook for at least 20 seconds. There have been no reports of damage to property, injuries or death in these two incidents.

 

Tags
shortlink
Feb 5, 2022, 11:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button