Earthquake with 5.7 magnitude strikes Fayzabad, Afghanistan; strong tremors felt in J&K, Delhi, Noida

Fayzabad : A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was reported near Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday morning, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 95 km south-southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 9:45 AM IST at a depth of 181 km from the surface.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2 pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

The tremors of the quake were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities this morning, with residents informing ground shook for at least 20 seconds. There have been no reports of damage to property, injuries or death in these two incidents.