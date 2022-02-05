Emirates Airlines to resume daily flights to this country from February 8

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of daily passenger flights to and from Casablanca, Morocco from February 8. EK 751 will depart Dubai at 0730hrs, arriving in Casablanca at 1315hrs. EK 752 will depart Casablanca at 1505hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0130hrs the next day.

This flight service will mark the full restoration of Emirates’ pre-pandemic African network that includes 21 cities in the continent. Flights between UAE and Morocco was temporarily suspended from November 30.

The national air carrier of Dubai has resumed services to Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria from today.