Guava: One-stop solution for digestive problems

Fruits are high in nutrients and provide a variety of health advantages. Guava is a nutrient-dense fruit with high potassium, carbohydrate, dietary fibre, and protein content along with Vitamin C, B6, calcium, iron, and magnesium.

Guava is beneficial for a range of health ailments and is especially beneficial to individuals who suffer from gastrointestinal problems.

People can have stomach ache after eating the fruit, this is caused mostly by guava seeds, which should be removed before consumption. Hence, it will not cause stomach ache and instead will assist in digestion.

Since it has high fibre content, guava is an excellent fruit for relieving constipation. This is why many physicians recommend eating guava to people when they have constipation. It is also a good choice if you have problems with gas and acidity. According to certain research, guava has a significant amount of antioxidants that protect the heart from free radical damage.

In addition, guavas are one of the greatest food sources of Vitamin C, and frequent consumption of them greatly enhances your immunity. The fruit has a variety of vitamins and antioxidants that are beneficial to the skin. Antioxidants help to protect your skin from damage and wrinkles.

Guava, on the other hand, should not be taken in the evening or at night since the stomach is unable to digest it properly. It is best to eat it in the afternoon, around an hour after you have finished your meal. Guava can help with all stomach troubles if eaten after lunch. However, one should not consume it in excessive amounts.