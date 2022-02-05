Hrithik Roshan & rumoured GF Saba Azad spotted walking hand-in-hand post their dinner date

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who are said to be dating, were seen in the city again on Friday exiting a restaurant holding hands after a dinner date. Meanwhile, the actress was spotted attempting to cover her face from the photographers.

Hrithik donned a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt, as well as beige-coloured slacks and shoes. In addition, he wore a black hat to complete his ensemble. His ladylove was dressed comfortably in a yellow shirt and flared denim jeans. The suspected lovebirds have been sighted in public for the second time.

Fans are currently enthralled by their budding romance. Hrithik and Saba, on the other hand, are yet to respond to the dating rumours.

According to a source close to the actor, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met through a mutual acquaintance who is into Indie music. ‘After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner’, the source added.

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his relationship with Saba Azad a secret for months. The couple is also said to have taken a holiday to Goa last month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Vikram Vedha and Fighter. Saba, on the other hand, is presently starring in the SonyLiv online series Rocket Boys.