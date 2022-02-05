India reports 1,27,952 new Covid cases, with the positivity rate at 7.9% ;

Corona virus cases in India continued to plummet on Saturday, with the country logging 1,27,952 infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry. The positive rate is down to 7.98%, indicating that the country’s new wave, led by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, is waning.

The number of active cases is presently 13,31,648. According to the ministry’s data, it accounts for 3.16 percent of all cases. The death toll has risen by 1,059 to 501,114 people. As a large number of people continued to recover, the recovery rate improved to 95.64 percent. In the last 24 hours, 2,30,814 people have recovered, according to the daily health bulletin. The total number of recoveries has now risen to 4,02,47,902.

According to ministry data, the weekly positive rate is 11.21 percent. According to the government, the country has tested 73.79 crore samples so far, with 16,03,856 done in the last 24 hours.