Launch date of Kia Carens announced

Mumbai: Korean carmaker, Kia Motors announced that its new Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV), Kia Carens will be launched in India on February 15, 2022. The pre-bookings of the vehicle was opened on January 14, 2022. In the first 24 hours of opening bookings, the company received over 7,700 pre-orders.

The MPV will be offered in 5 trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. It comes with Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, a smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seats with one-touch easy electric tumble function, and a sunroof. Safety features include – 6 airbags, electronic stability control, VSM, hill assist control, DBC, ABS, brake assist system, disc brakes on all four wheels, Highline TPMS, and rear parking sensors.

It features LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a wide airdam, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, aggressive-looking wraparound LED tail lamps and a muscular rear bumper with chrome details. The cabin comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest gen ‘Kia Connect’ connected car tech.

The MPV will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to DCT and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, respectively. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15 to 18 lakhs.