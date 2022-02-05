Molesting minor; conspiracy lawsuit filed against Wasim Rizvi

Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi and seven others have been accused of molesting a minor girl in 2016, accusing Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad. A woman has filed a conspiracy charge against the eight defendants. Maulana Kalbe Jawad allegedly sexually exploited her younger sister after Wasim Rizwi put pressure on him, according to her father, Naushad Ali.

Wasim Rizvi alleged in 2016 that the woman’s younger sister had been sexually exploited. According to the complaint, a FIR was registered against Kalbe Jawad after an edited video was circulated online. Wasim Rizvi and seven others have now been charged under sections 500, 506, 120B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant parts of the IT Act. The FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Saadatganj police station.