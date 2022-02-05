Nora Fatehi’s account deleted from Instagram

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her dancing abilities, having performed a number of successful dance routines in recent years. The actor/dancer is also quite active on social media, and she uses her Instagram account to communicate with her fans and followers. Several internet users pointed out on Friday that they couldn’t find Nora’s official Instagram account. Netizens stated that the dancer’s account had been deleted or disabled, and they also shared the final video post she had made before it vanished.

She shared a preview of her Dubai vacation in the video when she was seen feeding a lion with her bare hand and instructing her fans on how to properly feed the animal.

The actress has a significant following base on Instagram, with about 37 million followers. Nora is yet to make an official remark about her Instagram handle.

Nora Fatehi rose to prominence after appearing in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate, in which she recreated the song Dilbar, which was originally performed by Sushmita Sen. In the first 24 hours after its release, the song received 20 million views on YouTube, making it the first Hindi single to do so in India. Since then, the actress has appeared in a variety of dance sequences in films such as Stree, Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

