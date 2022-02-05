President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm greetings to the people of India, on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

‘My warm greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness, prosperity and good health in the lives of all the countrymen and Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, illuminates everyone’s life with the light of knowledge’, the President extended wishes on his twitter handle.

‘Wishing everyone a very happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May the blessings of Mother Sharda be with all of you and may Rituraj Basant bring joy to everyone’s life’, PM Modi tweeted.

The Basant Panchami festival marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country, ushering the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Devotees took a holy dip on the banks of Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami in Prayagraj.