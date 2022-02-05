‘Ratan Tata is DIN 00000001’: Know all about DIN of India

Mumbai: Director Identification Number or DIN (MCA) is an 8-digit unique identification number allotted by the Union government. It is allotted to each individual who wants to be a director of any company or who already is a director of any company. The DIN has lifetime has lifetime validity.

As per the existing law, any person who is the director of a company or who wants to be a director in a company needs to obtain the Director Identification Number (DIN). An individual can have only one DIN but he can be the director of 2 or more companies.

It was launched in 2006. The first DIN was issued to Ratan Tata. His DIN is 00000001. It was given to him as an honour.