‘Robbing future of daughters of India’ ; Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka hijab row

In the midst of the growing controversy over the wearing of hijab in educational institutions, Congressman Rahul Gandhi remarked that the country is robbing the future of girls by allowing the issue to obstruct their education. ‘By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh and top government officials on Friday to discuss the government’s position, as the issue has snowballed into a major controversy that has spread to other educational institutions and is now before the High Court.

Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader, spoke out in support of Muslim girls’ right to wear the hijab to school and chastised the BJP government. The Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions of five girls studying at a Government Pre-university College in Udupi who are challenging the college’s hijab ban on February 8.