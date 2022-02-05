Saraswati Puja 2022: Limited Entry, bhog is available for takeaway.

Saraswati Puja has arrived, just in time for the beautiful spring to arrive. And, once again, Bengali communities across Delhi-NCR will worship the deity of knowledge in a low-key and virtual manner this year. The Bangiya Parishad in Gurugram, which has been celebrating Saraswati Puja at HUDA Community Center in Sector 56 for the past 16 years, will do so in a restricted manner today, following to Covid-19 guidelines.

‘The puja will be followed by pushpanjali and bhog. We’ll have a cultural event in the evening, followed by a community meal. The next day, we’ll participate in an eco-bisarjan (idol immersion) organised by the Gurgaon Joint Puja Committee. The rituals will be performed by a small group of people. People can, however, observe all of the puja festivities on social media via live streaming.’ says Malay Nandy, the community’s general secretary.