State government eases quarantine rules for international arrivals

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government lifted several Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. It has also eased entry rules for international passengers.

As per the new order issued by the health and family welfare department in the state, all Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and other international passengers need to undergo quarantine and tests only if they exhibit symptoms.

At present, all international passengers must undergo home quarantine for 7 days and must take a Covid-19 rapid test on the eighth day after arrival.

The government also decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 9.