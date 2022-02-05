The health of Lata Mangeshkar is critical, informs hospital

The health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has deteriorated once more. She is in critical condition, according to hospital authorities.

‘She is on a ventilator,’Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told news agency ANI. She is staying in the intensive care unit and will be monitored by doctors.

Last month, Lata was hospitalised to the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra’s health minister, later announced that she had recovered. ‘I spoke with Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar,’ he stated. She is healing; she was on a ventilator for a few days but is now doing well. She is no longer on a respirator. She is only receiving oxygen. ‘The medicine is working for her.’

Rachna Shah, Lata’s niece, also stated that she is’recovering’ and in a’stable’ condition. ‘Didi is perfectly stable and alert,’ Rachna told News 18 in an interview. God has been so gracious. She is a fighter and a winner, and we have known her that way for a long time. I’d like to express my gratitude to all of her supporters across the country who have kept her in their thoughts and prayers. ‘Nothing can go wrong when everyone prays,’ we can see.

‘The doctors are doing an outstanding job.’Earlier in the day, Dr. Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital issued a statement. She continued, ‘The top doctors are on call and are attending her.’

Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

The iconic singer, popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung countless tracks in several Indian and international languages.