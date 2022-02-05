The results of Tripura Class 10, 12 Term I will be announced in mid-February

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha say, the results of Term I of both Class 10 and 12 examinations would be revealed in mid-February.

Term I evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations is nearing completion. This year, the results will be processed within the board with the help of an outside firm. ‘We’re hoping to release results in mid-February.’

He went on to say that the Term I results would be announced online and that no marksheets would be provided.

A total of 1,250 examiners were involved in the examination of Class 12 Term I answer scripts, while another 2,900 examiners were involved in the review of Class 10 answer scripts, which began on January 19 at 15 locations and followed Covid-19 norms.

A total of 43,180 Class 10 students from 1,026 schools sat for their Term I exams, while another 28,902 students from 406 schools took their Class 12 exams.