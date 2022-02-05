Health & FitnessLife Style

These are the relationship and sex trends for 2022

Feb 5, 2022, 11:27 pm IST

Lovehoney, one of the world’s top marketplaces for adult accessories, gifts and lingerie has picked up some top trends in relationship and sex for the year 2022.

Ethical non-monogamy: As per the team, Ethical non-monogamy (ENM) is becoming more common than ever and in the United States. Ethical non-monogamy means  a couple agrees that one or both can take part in romantic or sexual relationships outside their core coupling.

Also Read; These kinds of men have more sex than others; Reveals study 

A recent survey conducted among 1300 adults found that  about one-third  agree their ideal relationship is non-monogamous to some degree.

As per experts, sex will become increasingly high-tech. The popularity of sex toys over the last few years has shown that many have become more comfortable with opening their bedroom doors to technology.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 5, 2022, 11:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button