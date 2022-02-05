Tourist plane clashes in Peru; 7 killed

Lima: All seven passengers- five tourists and two crew died when their plane crashed on a trip to view Peru’s famous Nazca lines on Friday, the transport ministry said. The Cessna 207 single-engine plane belonging to the Aerosantos tourism company came down shortly after takeoff from the small airport of Maria Reiche in Nazca around noon, the ministry said in a statement.

Dozens of planes operate from the Maria Reiche airfield, flying tourists- mainly foreigners, over the Nazca lines, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The lines were etched into the desert floor some 220 miles (350 kilometers) south of Lima between 500 BC and 500 AD, according to UNESCO, and depict animals, plants, imaginary beings and geometric figures several kilometers long. They are believed to have had ritual astronomical function or to have served as a calendar. Most are only visible from the sky.