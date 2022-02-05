Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19

Istanbul: President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife were tested positive for Covid-19. He received his third vaccine dose in June last year.

‘Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we’re experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the omicron variant. We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers, he tweeted.

On Friday, the country had reported 111,157 cases and 248 deaths. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have risen due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. The overall infection tally is at 12 million. The death toll has crossed 90,000.

As per government data, 52.5 million have had their second vaccine dose in Turkey, which has a population of around 85 million. More than 25 million Turks have also got their third dose.