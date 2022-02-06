Car collides with tractor in Haryana kills 3 and injures 1

Rohtak: Three people were killed and one was injured after a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Lahli village in Haryana’s Rohtak on Saturday.

According to police officials, of the three deceased, one has been identified as Vivek, a resident of Chunnipura in Rohtak, while another deceased has been identified as a resident from Zirakpur in Punjab. The third deceased is yet to be identified. ‘All three bodies have been sent to Rohtak PGI Hospital for post-mortem and one injured person is admitted there for the treatment’, said Kalanaur Station House Officer Sushila. The investigation in the case is underway, she added.

Also read: 8 killed, 5 injured as jeep carrying wedding party falls off slope

‘A vehicle with Punjab number was coming towards Rohtak from Kalanaur side while a tractor-trolley was coming from the opposite side. The speed of the car was so high that it hit the trolley from behind. The accident was so horrific that the car blew up’, an eyewitness explained about the incident.