Covid vaccination becomes mandatory for the first time in this country!

Beginning Saturday, Austrians over 18 must be immunized against the deadly Coronavirus or face a heavy fine. It is the first country in Europe to mandate the Covid vaccine. After receiving such heavy criticism, the country decided to follow through with the program.

Karl Nehammer, the Austrian Chancellor, said earlier that the Covid vaccination will be compulsory for adults beginning in February. Nehammer acknowledged that this was a ‘sensitive topic’. Austria has seen debate over the issue ever since plans for compulsory vaccinations were first announced. Mr. Nehammer acknowledged the topic of the decision was ‘totally sensitive’ but said careful consideration had been put into it.

Although Austria has such strict vaccination rules, the vaccination rate remains low. Humanitarian association Arbeiter Samariter Bund’s manager Michael Hausmann told AFP, ‘We saw a small increase of around nine percent compared to last week’. Germany, which is a neighboring country, also saw a proposal similar to this by its new Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. Several MPs still oppose the idea despite its debate in the lower house of parliament last month.