India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall on February 8 and 9

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the national capital and adjoining areas on February 8 and 9. The national weather agency also updated that the temperature fluctuations may continue till February 17.

IMD also informed that the cold wave conditions will continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. A similar condition will be seen in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bihar in the next 24 hours. IMD also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms an lightning over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9.