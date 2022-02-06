Jio Offers Free Service For 2 Days; Mumbai Suffers Service Outages!

The largest telecom operator in the country, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, went offline in the financial capital for over eight hours on Saturday. As a result of this outage, Jio subscribers were unable to make or receive calls. After Jio users began experiencing connectivity issues around noon, a phased restoration of connections was carried out later in the evening after 8 PM. In November 2021, the largest telecom operator in the Mumbai circle had 1.30 crore subscribers. At present, it is not known what caused this unforeseen outage.

Acceptance of Issue and 2-Day Complimentary Service

An unlimited plan was announced by the operator as compensation for the disruption, after an acknowledgment of the problem, which was sent to customers in the form of a message. The message described how the Jio team was able to resolve the network issue in a matter of an hour, but the overall experience wasn’t very pleasant for the customers. Jio apologized for the disruption. Subscribers were asked to restart their phones since services were being restored in phases.

Users took to social media

When users attempted a call, they reported receiving a message that they were not registered with Jio while those calling Jio subscribers were unable to get through. Several Jio subscribers took to social media to voice their concerns or enquire about the outage in general. Additionally, many subscribers emphasized using WhatsApp to make calls while they are connected to Wi-Fi.