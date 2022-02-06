Major drug smuggling bid foiled in Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), has foiled an attempt to smuggle over 2,000 packages of khat by four smugglers. The Coast Guard police boats in Dhofar Governorate recovered 2,138 packages of khat and arrested four foreigners of Arab nationality on board a boat.

Earlier, Al Wajajah port customs thwarted the smuggling of more than 16,000 bottles of alcoholic beverages. They were concealed under the carried goods.