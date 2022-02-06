New metered parking slots to be launched in Muscat

Muscat: Muscat Municipality announced that it will launch new metered parking slots in several places across Muscat Governorate. The new parking slots will function from March 6.

The new sites are the following:

Car parks that surround the Sultan Mosque in Ruwi .

Car parks adjacent to the Sultan Qaboos Street in Southern Al Khuwair and opposite the commercial buildings .

The new car parks at Al Khoud souk , and the ones behind Ooredoo store .

‘Beneficiaries can reserve parking via SMS by sending an SMS to 90091 containing car number and code and the time period required (multiples of 30 to a maximum of 300 minutes). Then beneficiary will receive a confirmation SMS which contains the ticket number , car number and code , date and time of the reservation. If beneficiary needs to extend the time period he/she must send another SMS to 90091 following the same steps’, the Municipality said in a statement.

It also informed that users can use Baladiyeti app to reserve a car park for hours and can also obtain or renew a parking permit or inquire about or pay fines. Beneficiaries can visit Muscat Municipality website http://www.mm.gov.om/ to obtain or renew a parking permit or to inquire about or pay fines.