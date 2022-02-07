5 Pakistani soldiers killed in firing from Afghanistan

Lahore: Five Pakistani soldiers were killed in firing by militants from Afghanistan. As per reports, the soldiers were killed at a border post in northwestern Kurram district in Pakistan. This was the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August.

Pakistani army claimed it had neutralized several militants in retaliation. However, the Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory.

The incident comes a day after Pakistani forces said at least 20 rebels and nine soldiers were killed in three days of operations after rebels carried out attacks on two army posts in Balochistan province. Wednesday’s twin attacks were claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army.