9 including a baby killed in road accident

Manila: 9 people including a baby were killed in a road accident in the northern Philippines. The accident took place as a speeding van lost control on a corner and smashed into a row of houses on the edge of a highway. The victims were gathered on the porch of a friend’s house after attending a wake in Lal-Lo town in Cagayan province when the accident happened.

The driver of the van, a military reservist, and his passenger were taken to hospital in a critical condition. Police has registered a case against the driver under multiple homicide and other charges.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines, where drivers frequently flout the rules and vehicles are often poorly maintained or overloaded. In January, at least 11 people were killed in the southern Philippines after a small truck packed with partygoers veered off a road and overturned.