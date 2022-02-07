Asha Bhosle shares childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar, dedicates her song ‘Bachpan Ke Din’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her late sister Lata Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna recipient passed away on Sunday, leaving the whole nation in mourning.

Asha shared a childhood photo of the two of them and wrote, ‘Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (What amazing days they were during our childhood)’. The monochrome picture shows young Asha seated on a pedestal with Lataji standing beside her, posing for a family photograph. Bachpan Ke Din, a song by Asha, can be heard playing in the background of the Instagram post.

As soon as the post was shared, Bollywood stars among Hrithik Roshan dropped love in the comment section. Siddhanth Kapoor, who is a distant relative of Lata, wrote, ‘Love you aaji’. A fan commented, ‘Legends never leave us, no one can match her legacy!’ Another added, ‘take care mam and be strong’.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Anuradha Podwal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vidya Balan were among the celebs who attended her last rituals.