Congress declares Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face for Punjab polls 2022

Ludhiana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced in Ludhiana on Sunday that the incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress chief ministerial face in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Gandhi made this announcement while addressing a virtual rally.

The other main contender for the party’s CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face, and a cricketer turned politician, who was also present at the rally in his speech. Rahul Gandhi said ‘he will accept the decision of Rahul Gandhi’. The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

‘People of Punjab said we need a CM from ‘gareeb ghar’ (poor family)’, said Gandhi. He also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a ‘king’. ‘Have you seen him helping anyone on roadside’, he asked.

After Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post following months of feud with Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi was named as Punjab’s Chief Minister in September last year. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.