Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and the other accused

Kochi:The Kerala High Court granted conditional bail to the actor in relation to a case of hatching conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actress assault case. The Court also granted bail to the other suspects including Dileep’s brother Anoop, brother-in-law TN Suraj, friends Baiju Chengamanad, Sarath and driver Krishnaprasad. The verdict was given by single bench under Justice P Gopinath pronounced the verdict on Monday morning.

Dileep had moved an anticipatory bail plea after the Crime Branch initiated a fresh case against him on January 10 on a complaint lodged by DySP Baiju Paulose based on a purported audio clip of the actor, in which he was heard conspiring to do away with the police officers who probed the actress assault case. Dileep is the eighth accused in actress assault case. Before the prouncement of the verdict, a team of Crime Branch officials have camped at Dileep’s house in Aluva and also at the house of his brother Anoop.

The verdict was announced after adjourning the hearing into the bail plea several times due to various reasons. The conspiracy case was registered by considering the startling revelations of Dileep’s acquaintance and director Balachandra Kumar also. He had also handed over some evidence to the Crime Branch in order to substantiate his statements.

On January 18, the court postponed the hearing of the bail plea to January 21 when prosecution demanded more time to file replies to the court. Later the court deferred the hearing again on January 27, 2022 till February 2 after the prosecution sought extra time for examining the digital evidence in connection with the probe. The court also kept on extending the interim order which granted the accused protection from arrest. Dileep and other accused had appeared in the Crime Branch office for interrogation on January 23, 24 and 25 and the questioning continued for a total of 33 hours. The Crime Branch has submitted the report of the statements before the High Court.