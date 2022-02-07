Pakistan- China hand in hand foreign policy: Pak PM admits

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country’s ties with China are the cornerstone of Islamabad’s foreign policy, admitting that his country’s foreign policy is completely dependent upon Beijing. Imran Khan underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship was ‘the cornerstone of its foreign policy’ on Sunday, as both sides reiterated their support on issues ‘concerning each other’s core interests’, according to The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan on Sunday met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. ‘The leaders of the two countries held an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and international political landscape’, a joint statement after the meeting said. The Pak PM also lauded Xi for his Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

The leaders also reaffirmed that close strategic ties and deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China are time-tested and timeless. The bilateral relationship served the interest of both countries and was the historic choice of both peoples. The Pakistan side underscored that the relationship between Pakistan and China is the cornerstone of its foreign policy and that closest friendship with China enjoys the abiding support of the people of Pakistan, said the statement. Islamabad also gave its support to China on issues related to the One China Policy and the South China Sea, which the West sees as arbitrary rules policies made by Beijing to foster its expansionist approach.

‘The Pakistan side expressed its commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet,’ the joint statement read. ‘The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity’, it added.